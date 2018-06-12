A Place to Call Home: Alexis' happily ever after

Alexis and Renee love their lives now. (Source: Renee Moore)

Not every story about a child in foster care has a happy ending.

In fact, the older a child gets the more they lose hope.

For one young lady though, a chance encounter ends with her finding A Place to Call home.

Renee and Alexis Moore love looking at their special scrapbook. It's full of memories from the past three and a half years.

That book wouldn't exist if Renee hadn't taken a leap of faith, and attended an event at Lions Club Park in Rolla.

"I'm a firm believer in things happen for a reason," said Renee Moore.

Renee was single, had recently turned 40 and felt something was missing in her life.

She always wanted to be a mom.

Wanting to fill that void she came to something called Linking Hearts, an event aimed at finding forever families for youth in state custody.

Renee didn't know what to expect, in fact, she wasn't paying attention when she literally ran into a 10 and a half year old girl named Alexis.

Like something out of a movie, that moment changed both of their lives.

"I walked right over there and was like I have to know more about this little girl," said Renee.

Before long, they were spending time together.

Alexis was a little apprehensive at first, but you really can't blame her considering she had been in foster care for quite sometime.

"I had been in since I was seven," said Alexis Moore.

But, in no time at all Renee and Alexis bonded.

They went on trips and hung out as much as possible.

Alexis quickly became part of Renee's extended family.

They made it official in November of 2015. Renee was thrilled to adopted Alexis and have the daughter she had always wanted.

"Best decision I ever made," said Renee.

She fulfilled that dream of motherhood and gave this young lady the love and life she deserves.

"I don't even think about my life before her," said Renee.

Alexis feels the same way.

"I'm happy where I am now."

She's doing well in school, is active in sports, and for the first time in a long time doesn't worry about the future.

"I can stop worrying about if I'm going to have to go to another place and stuff like that," said Alexis. "I know I'm going to have someone to take care of me which is very different. And, someone I can talk to."

Another first for Alexis, she now has her own house key.

"She had never had one before," said Renee.

Something so simple now represents security, and that she always has a place to call her own.

"It was pretty important to her, " said Renee.

While Alexis' life has changed for the better there are so many others just like her, still stuck in the system.

"I think a lot of people just need to get over being scared," said Renee.

She encourages you to give those children a chance and take that first step.

"Meeting her [Alexis] was honestly the best thing that has ever happened to me," said Renee.

They truly needed each other and now have something they've always wanted...a family.

To find out more about the Linking Hearts event, click here.

