A Place to Call Home: Alexis' happily ever after

State Highway 148 is down to one in Zeigler due to a fire. According to the Franklin County Emergency Managment Agency, the road is restricted at Maple Street.
State Highway 148 is down to one in Zeigler due to a fire. According to the Franklin County Emergency Managment Agency, the road is restricted at Maple Street.
A missing Poplar Bluff man's body was found on the Black River.
A missing Poplar Bluff man's body was found on the Black River.
Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops across Missouri to hear from communities.
Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops across Missouri to hear from communities.
The prosecutor will continue his cross-examination of Gaege Bethune on Wednesday, June 13.
The prosecutor will continue his cross-examination of Gaege Bethune on Wednesday, June 13.
8-year-old Jewell Magee is from Benton, Missouri and she was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia which has left her legally blind.
8-year-old Jewell Magee is from Benton, Missouri and she was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia which has left her legally blind.
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.