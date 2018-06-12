First Alert: Storms bring power outages and minor wind damage

Some of these storms could produce strong winds and isolated hail. (Source: KFVS)

Numerous showers and t'storms will pop up this afternoon and evening (Source: KFVS)

Large tree limb down across N. Union Ave. in the Jackson City Park. (Source: Rodney Bollinger)

We are seeing scattered showers and storms this afternoon across the area.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a few of these storms have been severe with small hail and damaging winds.

We can expect a few more strong storms this afternoon into the evening hours.

Businesses around Siemers Drive were out of power as of 3:45 p.m. Ameren restored power sometime after 4 p.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Asst. Fire Chief Mark Hasheider, during the height of the afternoon storm in Cape Girardeau, units were called to the Mazda dealership for a report of smoke in the building.

It was determined it was due to an air conditioner. There was also a report of smoke in the Staples store. They also responded to Petco. There was a light smoke haze, but no reported smoke damage.

One electric pole was reported down, but it was not determined what caused the outages.

The National Weather Service reported trees down in Murphysboro and small limbs down in Jackson County, Illinois. There were also trees reported down in Jackson, Mo.

Jackson, Mo. Administrative Services Director Rodney W. Bollinger reports four trees (or large tree limbs) down: two in the City Park, one in the 400 block of Morgan St., and one on S. Farmington Rd. in Russell Heights Cemetery. There was a large tree limb down across N. Union Ave. in the Jackson City Park. The roadway has since been cleared and opened to traffic. There was no damage done.

It was reported a shed being constructed was blown down in Massac County, Ill. along with some trees.

There were some roads that were impassable due to flash flooding in Charleston, Mo.

There were also trees down in Calloway, Ballard and McCracken Co., Kentucky.

There has been damage to a fair in Calloway County, Ky. According to the Facebook page, the Murray-Calloway Co. Fair won't open June 12 due to lightning strikes, some wind damage and power outage. They will be open June 13 at 6 p.m. If you bring two can goods you will receive $2 off $12 admission. According to Steven Watkins, President of the Murray-Calloway Co. Fair, there was heavy rain and strong winds. Some tents were blown over.

Outside the storms, temperatures are in the lower 90s. Inside the storms, rain-cooled air has temperatures in the 70s. Storms will likely weaken after sunset.

Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday we will see a front move through the area. As the front moves through scattered thunderstorms will be possible again. Drier air will filter in behind the front. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Slightly drier air takes over by the end of the week into the weekend, but it still stays rather hot.

