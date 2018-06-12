First Alert: Storms ahead of hot and muggy day

The Carbondale Founders Park Committee will display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.
The former treasurer for the city of Zeigler, Illinois was sentenced to four years in prison on federal charges of embezzlement.
Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education.
People living in Jackson, Missouri should prepare for the city to flush the water distribution and hydrant system.
A man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old was shot to death while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection with a deadly incident that occurred Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.
Koehn said he values his friendship with Kocon more than the outcome of the game.
