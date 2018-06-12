First Alert: Storms ahead of hot and muggy day

Some of these storms could produce strong winds and isolated hail. (Source: KFVS)

Numerous showers and t'storms will pop up this afternoon and evening (Source: KFVS)

We are tracking a few storms this morning, but more activity is expected this afternoon and evening.

Laura Wibbenmeyer warns that a few storms could be strong to severe. Outside of the storms, it will be hot and muggy with highs into the lower 90s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with the storms this afternoon and isolated flash flooding is possible.

Slightly drier air takes over by the end of the week into the weekend, but it still stays rather hot.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.