What you need to know June 12

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Things will feel humid outside today (Source: Pixabay) Things will feel humid outside today (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 12.

First Alert Forecast

Today is expected to be hot and humid.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says lows this morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

It will be partly cloudy with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today will be warm again with temperatures outside the storms reaching the lower 90s.

The overall severe weather threat today is low, however, strong gusty winds and small hail will be possible with the stronger storms that do develop. 

Making headlines

  1. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday.
  2. A semi fire has shut down one northbound lane of I-57 in Mississippi County, Missouri.
  3. A proposed river port in Cairo, Illinois is getting a boost from the latest state budget.
  4. A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Mo.
  5. Herrin, Illinois police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on June 9. 

Trending web stories

A vehicle crashed through a gate in a parking garage in Santa Monica, CA, and wound up dangling off the fourth floor.

All 180-pounds of this Saint Bernard was rescued from a roof in Minnesota.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

