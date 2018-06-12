What you need to know June 12

A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
Laura Wibbenmeyer warns that a few storms could be strong to severe. Outside of the storms, it will be hot and muggy with highs into the lower 90s.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says lows this morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Good morning, it is Monday, June 11, 2018. First Alert Forecast A complex of strong storms is moving through central Illinois.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer. The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection with a deadly incident that occurred Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.
