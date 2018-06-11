I-57 NB lanes in MO shut down at 12 mm due to semi fire

A semi fire has shut down northbound lanes of I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo.
A semi fire has shut down northbound lanes of I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo.
A proposed river port in Cairo, Illinois is getting a boost from the latest state budget.
A proposed river port in Cairo, Illinois is getting a boost from the latest state budget.
This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced more details on Monday afternoon about the Denham Springs home invasion that left two people dead.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced more details on Monday afternoon about the Denham Springs home invasion that left two people dead.