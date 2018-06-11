I-57 NB lanes in MO shut down at 12 mm due to semi fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A semi fire has shut down one northbound lane of I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, Troop E troopers are on the scene.

Troop E officers remain on the scene while clean up efforts continue. One lane is clear and MoDoT is assessing the fire before opening both lanes.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 12-mile marker to Hwy. 60/62.

The northbound lanes will be closed for an undermined amount of time.

According to the Pulaski County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, Mounds, Mounds City and Cairo Fire Departments responded to the fire.

