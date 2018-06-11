Cardinals out slug Padres 5-2

The St. Louis Cardinals began a three games series against the San Diego Padres on Monday evening, June 11. (Source: KFVS)

Jack Flaherty started for the Cardinals and the Padres had Jordan Lyles.

Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna both hit two-run home runs.

Cory Spangenberg hit a home run for the Padres.

Hunter Renfroe drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the eighth to make it 4-2 Cardinals.

Jed Gyorko his a solo home run in the eighth to make it 5-2 St. Louis.

Bud Norris shuts the door and gets his 13th save on the season as the Cardinals win it 5-2.

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed their first-round draft pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, third baseman 18-year-old Nolan Gorman. He will begin his career at Johnson City. Gorman is a native of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was taken 19th overall in the draft.

