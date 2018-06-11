Cast a spell on your summer with Hogwarts class at JALC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cast a spell on your summer with Hogwarts class at JALC

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. 

You no longer have to wait for your Hogwarts letter to be delivered by messenger owl. 

Learn all the skills you need to defend against the dark arts when Hogwarts takes over JALC on June 11, June 12 and June 18.

JALC is offering all sorts of classes for kids as a part of its continuing education program. 

