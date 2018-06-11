Cape Girardeau community mourns loss of well-known mixologist

Marcellus Jones was well-known in the Cape Girardeau community. (Photo courtesy of family)

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri community lost one of its beloved citizens recently.

A mixologist by trade, 50-year-old Marcellus Jones was one of a kind and everyone considered him to be one of their best friends. He was remembered as having an infectious smile and personality that lit up every room he was in.

Marcellus, or "Cellus" as he was better known, worked for several establishments in the area, but is most well-known for his time serving customers at Buckner Brewing Company in downtown Cape Girardeau.

While not a native son, Cape Girardeau had become his adopted home and the people of Cape Girardeau became more than friends, they were family.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the next few days.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with expenses.

He is survived by his mother, Selina; his brother, Marque; his sons, Dominque and Ryan; and a daughter, Kaili.

His family wanted to thank the entire Cape Girardeau community for their outpouring of love and sympathy during this difficult time.

