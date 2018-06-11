Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau, MO replaces straws as part of movement

Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is the latest business to join the Last Plastic Straw worldwide movement. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

The Last Plastic Straw is a project of Plastic Pollution Coalition.

The coalition states that over 500,000,000 plastic straws are used each day in the United States. They and The Last Plastic Straw say that they are building momentum throughout the world so that plastic straws can become a relic of the past.

Burrito-Ville decided to get rid of their plastic straws and turn to using compostable ones made from renewable resources instead.

Burrito-Ville General Manager Paige Garner said it's important that they do their part in make the environment a better place to live in.

"Serving the community is one of our core values as far as food goes but also as far as reducing the waste produced by the business," Garner said.

Garner said their customers stand behind their decision to use more renewable resources and make a local immediate impact.

"So we are hoping to clean up the Mississippi since we are right by it," Garner said. "Also to help keep the forests clean. Just hoping to start something that others will follow."

For Garner, she said she personally wants to do her part to make the world a better place.

"You've seen the sea turtles with straws in their nose," Garner said. "Just the fact that the ocean is so utterly disgusting and it's majority the humans' fault."

She stated they already have some refill cups that are recyclable, a compostable to-go box and also some new medium cups that are 92 percent compostable in four years.

"We're trying to move in that direction as a whole," Garner said. "It's not just here is a compostable to-go box, here is a compostable straw. We are trying to make all of our take away, or as much as we can slowly but surely, environmentally friendly."

Garner states that the new straws are compostable and biodegradable. They are also non-toxic in manufacturing, use less energy and generate significantly fewer greenhouse gases in production compared with conventional paper and plastic.

