KY State Police investigating possible live grenade

Kentucky State Police investigated a possible live grenade in Slaughters, Kentucky on Monday, June 11.

According to troopers, someone was using a metal detector in an empty field and found the grenade. He then took it to the Downtown Market in Slaughters and notified law enforcement.

State Police responded, set up a perimeter and evacuated the area.

Hazardous Devices Investigator Steven Smith was on the scene and "rendered the grenade safe."

By 5 p.m., State Route 138, US 41, New Hope Road and the railway were reopened.

KSP advises the public not to touch or transport any possible explosive. If found, please contact law enforcement immediately and make sure everyone stays as far away from the device as possible.

