Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office hosting women's self defense class

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.

Joe "Jojo" Lockaby" died May 31 after his grandmother found him unresponsive in a hot car. (Source: Crista McElhannon/WHNS/CNN)

Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car when grandmother passes out

Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.

A man was killed at Brick's Off Road Park "Truck's Gone Wild" Event.(Source: KFVS)

According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.

Michael Renfroe's widow said her husband was unarmed when he was shot by a Madison Co. deputy Friday night. Source: WLBT

Wife: Husband unarmed when he was shot three times by Madison Co. Sheriff's deputy

There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

Koehn said he values his friendship with Kocon more than the outcome of the game.

Pitcher skips celebrating with teammates to console friend he'd just struck out

A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.

A black bear was found dead on the Current River. Pictured: Conservation Agent Mark Wilcoxon, MDC employee Todd Wilcoxon, Park Volunteer Lane Crowley and Park Ranger Daniel Newberry. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.