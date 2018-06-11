Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office hosting women's self defense cla - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office hosting women's self defense class

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a women's self-defense class on June 11-12.

Times are 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the training room at the sheriff's office, 404 N. Van Buren in Marion.

