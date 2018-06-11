Court records: Neighbor upset over Rand Paul's yard debris

This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
Ameren Illinois workers are reminding the public so properly handle and dispose of balloons.
Ameren Illinois workers are reminding the public so properly handle and dispose of balloons.
Herrin Police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on June 9.
Herrin Police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on June 9.