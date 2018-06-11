Graves County Jailer indicted by grand jury on second degree assault charge

Graves County, Kentucky Jailer Randy Hailey is accused of assaulting an inmate with a taser, according to the special prosecutor named in the case. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Graves County Grand Jury returned the verdict after a hearing on Thursday, June 7.

A True Bill of Indictment was returned. The Grand Jury decided that evidence justified prosecution of second-degree assault, according to special prosecutor Dan Boaz.

Haley is still on the job, the special prosecutor said.

Boaz said Haley's pre-trial for arraignment is set for June 22 at 11:30 a.m. At that time the case will be settled or a jury trial will be selected, according to Boaz.

A special judge has been appointed to the case, Judge Tony Kitchen.

Boaz assumes for right now, that court proceedings will take place in Mayfield, but that could change.

