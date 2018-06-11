All lanes back open on I-55 after 2-vehicle crash

I-55 has been shut down following a single-vehicle crash. (Source: Raycom Media)

All lanes of I-55 are back open after a two-vehicle crash on June 11.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a rollover crash occurred at the 135-mile marker.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of a truck was distracted when the truck rear-ended a semi-truck.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

I-55 was shut down to allow an air-vac crew to transport the patient to a St. Louis, Mo hospital.

The driver of the truck reportedly to have serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.