1 injured after semi vs. pickup crash on I-55

I-55 has been shut down following a single-vehicle crash. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a rollover crash occurred at the 135-mile marker on June 11 at 2:01 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of a truck was distracted when the truck rear-ended a semi-truck. The pickup left the road and overturned several times.

I-55 was shut down to allow an air-vac crew to transport the patient to a St. Louis, Mo hospital.

The 48-year-old driver of the pickup from Scott City, Mo., Andrew Tarry, was taken by Air Evac to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

