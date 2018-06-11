Galloway issues statement following former Viburnum city clerk guilty plea

Following a guilty plea by the former city clerk of Viburnum, Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the following statement:

"Officials that violate the public's trust and use their position to enrich themselves must be held accountable. I'm grateful to law enforcement and Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parker for working with me to seek justice for taxpayers in Viburnum. Next year, I'm calling on the legislature to finally pass legislation to provide law enforcement with the tools they need to more swiftly combat fraud and public corruption."