Galloway issues statement following former Viburnum city clerk g - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Galloway issues statement following former Viburnum city clerk guilty plea

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Following a guilty plea by the former city clerk of Viburnum, Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the following statement (Source: KFVS) Following a guilty plea by the former city clerk of Viburnum, Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the following statement (Source: KFVS)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Following a guilty plea by the former city clerk of Viburnum, Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the following statement:

"Officials that violate the public's trust and use their position to enrich themselves must be held accountable. I'm grateful to law enforcement and Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parker for working with me to seek justice for taxpayers in Viburnum. Next year, I'm calling on the legislature to finally pass legislation to provide law enforcement with the tools they need to more swiftly combat fraud and public corruption." 

Former Clerk Dana Mayberry admitted to stealing at least $25,000 in city funds

Galloway released the results of the audit in 2017.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly