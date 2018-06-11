Shots fired in Cairo, IL, 1 victim in hospital

Officers responded to shots fired in Cairo, Illinois around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officers responded to shots fired in Cairo, Illinois around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. It happened in the 2300 block of Sycamore.

According to Police Chief Len Harris, one victim was shot and taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear what his condition is on Monday.

There is no suspect at right now.

The incident is under investigation.

