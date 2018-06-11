Cell tower in Campbell, MO to be down for maintenance

A cell tower in Campbell, Missouri will be down for maintenance on Tuesday, June 12, according to the fire department.
It's not clear which providers will be impacted, but AT&T is reported to be affected.
Kentucky State Police investigated a possible live grenade in Slaughters, Kentucky on Monday, June 11.
An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was in court on Monday, June 11.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson will make his first address to lawmakers at the capitol on Monday, June 11.
A crash has blocked both lanes of southbound traffic on I-55 in Perry County, MO on June 11.
Following a guilty plea by the former city clerk of Viburnum, Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the following statement,
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
According to a post on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page, the agency is asking anyone floating on the Spring River in Fulton County to avoid the Sadler Falls area after a fatal boating accident.
Can you spot the alligator?
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
