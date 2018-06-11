Cell tower in Campbell, MO to be down for maintenance - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cell tower in Campbell, MO to be down for maintenance

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAMPBELL, MO (KFVS) -

A cell tower in Campbell, Missouri will be down for maintenance on Tuesday, June 12, according to the fire department.

It's not clear which providers will be impacted, but AT&T is reported to be affected.

