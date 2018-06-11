WATCH LIVE: MO Gov. Parson to address lawmakers for first time

MO Gov. Mike Parson will address lawmakers for the first time. (Source: Office of the Governor)

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will make his first address to lawmakers at the capitol on Monday, June 11.

His address is just a week after he was sworn in.

Sen. Claire McCaskill and Sen. Roy Blunt met with the governor.

The meeting took place in Jefferson City, Mo.

McCaskill released the following statement following the meeting:

“I was grateful for the opportunity to sit down with Governor Parson, Senator Blunt, and members of our delegation to discuss ways we can team up on issues like improving our education system, fixing our roads and bridges, and combating the opioid crisis—as we work on behalf of the state we all love.”

The governor will also start his tour on Tuesday, where he will visit community leaders across Missouri. He will be in Gordonville on Wednesday at the David M. Barton Agricultural Research Center and at Three Rivers College in Sikeston.

Officials say he hopes to talk to leaders about infrastructure, workforce and economic development.

