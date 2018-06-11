Southeast Board of Regents to set operating budget

Kentucky State Police investigated a possible live grenade in Slaughters, Kentucky on Monday, June 11.
An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was in court on Monday, June 11.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson will make his first address to lawmakers at the capitol on Monday, June 11.
A crash has blocked both lanes of southbound traffic on I-55 in Perry County, MO on June 11.
Following a guilty plea by the former city clerk of Viburnum, Missouri, State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the following statement,
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced more details on Monday afternoon about the Denham Springs home invasion that left two people dead.
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.
Can you spot the alligator?
Villavicencio was detained and he was also nearly deported just a few days ago when his lawyers filed that emergency stay.
Residents of Pearl River are angry and upset after the death of 46-year-old Jeffrey Howell.
