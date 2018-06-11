Southeast Board of Regents to set operating budget

The Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University will meet on Tuesday, June 12 to set the operating budget for the University Fiscal Year 2019. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

The Board of Regents at Southeast Missouri State University will meet on Tuesday, June 12 to set the operating budget for the University Fiscal Year 2019.

The Board also has on their meeting agenda to consider the approval of a new minor, Spanish for health professions.

The Board also will consider going into closed session related to "hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of personnel; and personnel records and performance ratings."

