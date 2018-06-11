Black bear found dead on Current River

The dead bear was found near the Clubhouse on the Current River in Van Buren, Mo. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)

A black bear was found dead on the Current River. Pictured: Conservation Agent Mark Wilcoxon, MDC employee Todd Wilcoxon, Park Volunteer Lane Crowley and Park Ranger Daniel Newberry. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)

A black bear was found dead on the Current River in Van Buren, Missouri.

The 400-pound bear was found between two popular campsites along the Current River.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways posted on Facebook on Sunday, June 10 that there will be an autopsy to learn the cause of the death.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Ozark riverways also offered tips on being safe in areas where there are bears.

Some things they suggested include keeping a clean camp, storing food and trash inside a vehicle at night or hanging it from a tree.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.