400-pound black bear found dead on Current River

This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
Say avada kedavra to your boring summer at John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
Ameren Illinois workers are reminding the public so properly handle and dispose of balloons.
Ameren Illinois workers are reminding the public so properly handle and dispose of balloons.
Herrin Police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on June 9.
Herrin Police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on June 9.
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.
Anthony Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France.
Anthony Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.