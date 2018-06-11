Man found guilty of battery to police officer, accused of biting Williamson Co. officer

A man is accused of spitting on, biting and threatening Williamson Co. officials (Source: KFVS)

A Williamson County jury for an Illinois man guilty of aggravated battery to a correctional officer on June 6.

According to officials, Alan L. Shields, 33, of northern Illinois was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of threatening a public official, and one count of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, stemming from a February 2018 arrest in Marion, Il.

On February 18 officers responded to a disturbance on the corner of Monroe and Goodall streets in Marion. Shields was identified by officers and was placed under arrest for an active warrant out of Jackson County.

Officials said a struggle ensued and Shields spit on one of the arresting officers. Direct threats were also made to officers during transport to the Williamson County Jail, where Shields bit one of the correctional officers, causing an injury that required several stitches.

