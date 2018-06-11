TN man arrested for vehicle theft in Murray, KY

A reported vehicle theft led to the arrest of one man in Murray, Kentucky according to police.

An arrest warrant for Bradley Green was issued for the offense of theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more), a class C felony. Police said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding the arrest warrant and vehicle location. They were able to locate the vehicle and take Bradley Green into custody.

The report came into police on June 6. Officer Burgdolf responded to Dwain Taylor Chevrolet in reference to a report of a vehicle theft.

According to officials, Officer Burgdolf spoke with a manager who advised a male subject by the name of Bradley Green (32) of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, had come to test drive a vehicle from their lot. At the end of the day, Green had not returned the vehicle.

Officer Burgdolf said he was able to take the vehicle information and call OnStar Security. OnStar provided the GPS location of the vehicle and officials learned that it was in Paris, Tennessee.

