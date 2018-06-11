Bicyclist injured in crash with vehicle in McCracken County, KY

A vehicle versus bicycle crash on June 10 left a man with incapacitating injuries in McCracken County, Kentucky.

It happened at the entrance to the Superway Gas Station on Lone Oak Road between a 2002 Ford Explorer and a bicycle according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the Ford was identified as William Herzog, 45, of Gilbertsville. Herzog stated that he was attempting to pull back onto Lone Oak Rd and did not see the bicyclist, causing the collision.

The bicyclist was identified as Joseph Perrault, 22, of Paducah. Perrault suffered an incapacitating injury according to deputies and was transported by an area hospital.

Herzog also had his minor children in the vehicle with him, but no one in the vehicle was injured, deputies said.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, and Lone Oak Fire Department.

