90-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A crash killed a 90-year-old man in Graves Co. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person is dead after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, William R. Morton, 90 of Bruceton, Tennessee was headed north on KY 97 when for an unknown reason he lost control of the vehicle.

Police said he ran off the roadway and struck a ditch which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Morton was not wearing a seatbelt while driving a 2002 Ford Ranger. He was ejected from the vehicle according to police.  Morton was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Graves County Coroner.

This was near Burnetts Chapel Road on Sunday, June 10. KSP officials said they were notified of the collision at 12:53 p.m.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Jay Dunn.  KSP was assisted on the scene by the Mayfield Fire Department and EMS, Graves County Coroner’s Office, Sedalia Fire Department.

