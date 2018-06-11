First Alert: Warm, muggy evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Warm, muggy evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The heat and humidity will fire off a few storms this afternoon (Source: KFVS) The heat and humidity will fire off a few storms this afternoon (Source: KFVS)
Feels-like temperatures are hot today (Source: KFVS) Feels-like temperatures are hot today (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

More active weather is expected this week.

Grant Dade says we will likely see one or two storms develop this afternoon. Any storm that does develop has the potential to produce strong gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures have warmed into the lower and middle 90s.

This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
 

Grant says Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm again with temperatures outside the storms reaching the lower 90s.

The overall severe weather threat tomorrow is low, however, strong gusty winds and small hail will be possible with the stronger storms that do develop.

There may be a slight break in the humidity by the end of the week, but temperatures will still be hot.

Rain chances drop a bit as we head into next weekend.

