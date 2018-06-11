First Alert: Feels-like temperatures are high today

The heat and humidity will fire off a few storms this afternoon (Source: KFVS)

More active weather is expected this week.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of the storms this morning are just off to our northeast. We will have plenty of time to heat back up into the 90s in many areas this afternoon before more storms pop up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A few of those storms could get strong enough for strong winds and isolated hail.

There is a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Rain chances drop a bit as we head into next weekend, but it will stay hot and humid.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.