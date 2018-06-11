First Alert: Feels-like temperatures are high today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Feels-like temperatures are high today

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The heat and humidity will fire off a few storms this afternoon (Source: KFVS) The heat and humidity will fire off a few storms this afternoon (Source: KFVS)
Feels-like temperatures are hot today (Source: KFVS) Feels-like temperatures are hot today (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

More active weather is expected this week.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of the storms this morning are just off to our northeast. We will have plenty of time to heat back up into the 90s in many areas this afternoon before more storms pop up.

A few of those storms could get strong enough for strong winds and isolated hail.

There is a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Rain chances drop a bit as we head into next weekend, but it will stay hot and humid.

  • Man found guilty of battery to police officer, accused of biting Williamson Co. officer

    A man is accused of spitting on, biting and threatening Williamson Co. officials (Source: KFVS)A man is accused of spitting on, biting and threatening Williamson Co. officials (Source: KFVS)
    A Williamson County jury for an Illinois man guilty of aggravated battery to a correctional officer on June 6.

  • TN man arrested for vehicle theft in Murray, KY

    A man has been arrested after a reported vehicle theft (Source: Murray Police Department)A man has been arrested after a reported vehicle theft (Source: Murray Police Department)
    A reported vehicle theft led to the arrest of one man in Murray, Kentucky according to police.

  • Bicyclist injured in crash with vehicle in McCracken County, KY

    The bicyclist suffered incapacitating injuries in McCracken Co. (Source; McCracken County Sheriff's Department)The bicyclist suffered incapacitating injuries in McCracken Co. (Source; McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    It happened at the entrance to the Superway Gas Station on Lone Oak Road between a 2002 Ford Explorer and a bicycle according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

