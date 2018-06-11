Near New Madrid, MO, 2.3M quake rumbles - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Near New Madrid, MO, 2.3M quake rumbles

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The quake shook parts of New Madrid County, MO (Source: USGS) The quake shook parts of New Madrid County, MO (Source: USGS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An earthquake rumbled in parts of Southeast Missouri on June 11.

The quake measured 2.3.

It happened in the early morning hours around 1:52 a.m.

According to the USGS, it was less than 10 miles away from New Madrid, North Lilbourn and Lilbourn, Missouri.

