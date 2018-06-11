2 women face drug charges, arrested in parking lot in McCracken Co., KY

Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky arrested two women on drug charges on Sunday, June 10.

At 11:21 p.m. McCracken County Sheriff Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle sitting in a vacant parking lot at 8299 Old Mayfield Road. They said three people were inside.

After making contact, deputies identified them as Jessica Hosick, 18, of Smithland, Melanie Farmer, 18, of Grand Rivers and a 17-year-old male.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found a quantity of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Hosick and Farmer were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail. The juvenile was not charged and was later released to family members.

Farmer was out on bond for a February 2018 charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Jessica Hosick was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. Melanie Farmer was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

