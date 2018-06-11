Man, woman thrown from motorcycle on I-24 in Williamson Co., IL

The crash injured two people in Williamson Co. (Source: KFVS)

A crash in Williamson County, Illinois left one person seriously injured on June 11 at 12:15 a.m.

According to the Illinois State Police, John R. Norton, 48 of Indiana was driving a Harley-Davidson with 41-year-old Nichole L. Shaughnessy if Mt. Vernon, IL on the back.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

They were exiting Interstate-24 onto I-57 when Norton lost control and left the roadway. Police said the motorcycle overturned and ejected both Norton and Shaughnessy.

Norton was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and Shaughnessy was treated at a closer facility. Both had serious injuries according to police.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.