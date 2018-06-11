What you need to know June 11

It could be rainy this morning and through the week (Source: Pixabay)

First Alert Forecast

A complex of strong storms is moving through central Illinois.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of these will stay to our east but of few of our far northeastern counties could see a couple storms. Otherwise, it is a hot and humid today with highs in the 90’s.

We will see a few more storms this afternoon. There is a slim chance a couple storms could become severe.



A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected for tomorrow. A few storms could be severe tomorrow, Tuesday looks to be the most active day of the week.



The weekend looks slightly drier but still hot and humid with temps in the 90’s.

Making headlines

Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation at Brick's Off Road Park.

A 15-year-old girl is on life support after she was shot while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky.

A feature-length film being shot in Southern Illinois has the community buzzing.

Missouri Governor Parson named Cape Girardeau Co. prosecuting attorney as general counsel.

Trending web stories

A Florida man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car according to deputies.

In California, a valedictorian's speech about sexual assault was reportedly cut short.

