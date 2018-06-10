Neal E. Boyd, America's Got Talent winner, Sikeston native passes away at 42

Neal Boyd passes away at 42. (Source: Raycom Media)

Singer and winner of the third season of "America's Got Talent", Neal E. Boyd, passed away on June 10.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick said it happened around 6 p.m. in Sikeston, Mo.

He cited health issues as the cause of his death.

The Sikeston native won the competition in 2008 and sign with a record label to which produced his 2009 album "My American Dream".

Boyd died at the age of 42.

Boyd was reportedly at his mother's house at the time of his passing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.