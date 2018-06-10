Neal E. Boyd, America's Got Talent winner, Sikeston native passes away at 42

Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of the storms this morning are just off to our northeast. We will have plenty of time to heat back up into the 90s in many areas this afternoon before more storms pop up.
Singer and winner of the third season of "America's Got Talent", Neal Boyd, passed away on June 10.
An earthquake rumbled in parts of Southeast Missouri on June 11.
At 11:21 p.m. McCracken County Sheriff Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle sitting in a vacant parking lot at 8299 Old Mayfield Road. They said three people were inside.
A crash in Williamson County, Illinois left one person seriously injured on June 11 at 12:15 a.m.
IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.
Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
CNN reported Odell was found unresponsive in a home in Tarzana, CA, on Friday.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.
