New President named at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital

SSM Health St. Mary's Hosptial-Centralia has a new president.

On June 3, Centralia native Damon Harbison was named the new President after serving as interim President since February 26, 2018, after the retirement of John Sigsbury.

Not only is Mr. Harbison a graduate of Centralia High School, one of his earliest jobs in life was as a food service worker at St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Joining the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital team has enabled me to renew life-long relationships and establish new connections with physicians, providers and staff in every department,” says Harbison. “I’ve been able to get a very quick start developing a presence in the community. Employees and residents alike are excited for what the future holds for St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Harbison’s return to the Centralia community has also led to his participation as a board member of the Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce and serving as chairman of the Centralia Image Committee.

Prior to his arrival at St. Mary’s Hospital, Harbison served as a senior leader for more than seven years at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital (St. Louis, MO) where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer/Vice President of Operations since March 2012. During his tenure at Cardinal Glennon going back to 2010, Harbison also led operations and strategic initiatives for the hospital’s inpatient and ambulatory care services.

Harbison is a graduate of Kaskaskia College (May 1999, Associate of Applied Science-Radiologic technology), and continued his academic career at Washington University (St. Louis) obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Radiation Therapy (May 2001), and then received his MBA from SIU Edwardsville in May 2004.

“We are very excited to have Damon as a member of our regional leadership team here in southern Illinois, and more specifically at St. Mary’s Hospital,” says Kerry Swanson, Regional President, SSM Health in southern Illinois. “In this short amount of time, Damon has demonstrated his executive leadership in an exceptional manner in sustaining our healing ministry.”

