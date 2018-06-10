Cyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, Ky

A 15-year-old girl is on life support after she was shot while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.
A 15-year-old girl is on life support after she was shot while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hosptial-Centralia has a new president.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hosptial-Centralia has a new president.
A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on Sunday, June 10.
A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on Sunday, June 10.
Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a thunderstorm...most likely this afternoon.
Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a thunderstorm...most likely this afternoon.
A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.