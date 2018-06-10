Cyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, Ky

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on Sunday, June 10.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, William Herzog, 45, of Gilbertsville, Ky., was attempting to pull back onto Lone Oak Road but did not see 22-year-old Joseph Perrault of Paducah, Ky. on his bicycle.

Herzog collided with Perrault, which caused life-threatening injuries to Perrault and he was taken to Western Baptist Medical Center.

Herzog also had juveniles in the vehicle with him, but no one in the vehicle was injured.

