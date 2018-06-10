15-year-old dead after being shot at weekend party in Ledbetter, KY

A 15-year-old was injured after a shooting in Ledbetter, Ky. (Source: KSP)

Alexis Johnson, 20 of Paducah, KY was arrested & charged her with Hindering Apprehension. (Source: Kentucky State Police

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was shot while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.

Kentucky State Police identified the teen as Peyton N. Hurt, of Boaz, Ky. Police said she was pronounced dead on June 10 at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky. She died as a result of her injuries sustained Saturday evening.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call at approximately 8:29 p.m. of a shooting at a party.

Detectives arrested Tyler P. Jones, 19, of Ledbetter with assault 1st degree and Alexis Johnson, 20, of Paducah with hindering apprehension.

KSP will seek to change the assault first-degree charge on Tyler Jones to murder during his scheduled arraignment.

Both Jones and Johnson were taken to McCracken County Jail.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

