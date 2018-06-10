Sheriff: Parents charged in beating man to death for hitting 12-year-old son

A man was killed at Brick's Off Road Park "Truck's Gone Wild" Event.(Source: KFVS)

Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man was highly intoxicated when he physically hit a 12-year-old boy.

Bystanders began to beat 41-year-old Joe Girard and then the boy's parents also joined in, Dobbs said.

The boy's parent's 39-year-old Rickey Brunelle Holt Jr. and 40-year-old Brenda Michelle Holt of Bunker, MO, were arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The boy is okay and he had no visible injuries, said Chief Dobbs.

Rickey bonded out and is out of jail while Brenda remains in Butler County Jail, as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Both bonds were set at $100,000.

An autopsy is scheduled for Girard on Monday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington, Mo.

The Butler County Sheriff's Department and Butler County Coroner's Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.