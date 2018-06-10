Sheriff: Oak Ridge man beaten after hitting 12-year-old in Poplar Bluff

Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a thunderstorm...most likely this afternoon.
Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a thunderstorm...most likely this afternoon.
A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 9.
A Murphysboro, Ill. man was arrested on Saturday, June 9.
Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Indiana teacher argues his First Amendment rights were violated, while LGBTQ advocates say “a lack of respect” for transgender students leads them to consider suicide.
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.