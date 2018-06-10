Sheriff: Oak Ridge man beaten after hitting 12-year-old in Poplar Bluff

A man was killed at Brick's Off Road Park "Truck's Gone Wild" Event.(Source: KFVS)

An Oak Ridge, MO man was killed on Saturday, June 9 after an altercation at Brick's Off Road Park.

41-year-old Joe Girard was killed after an altercation, according to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, Girard was highly intoxicated and he physically hit a 12-year-old boy.

Bystanders began to beat Girard and the boy's parents also joined in.

Two people are in jail on possible second-degree murder charges.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington, Mo.

The Butler County Sheriff's Department and Butler County Coroner's Office is investigating the incident.

