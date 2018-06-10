Coroner: Man beaten at Brick's Off Road Park died from asphyxiation

A man was killed at Brick's Off Road Park "Truck's Gone Wild" Event.(Source: KFVS)

Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man was highly intoxicated when he physically hit a 12-year-old boy.

Dobbs said bystanders began to beat 41-year-old Joe Girard and then the boy's parents also joined in. He said the boy is okay and he had no visible injuries.

The boy's parents 39-year-old Rickey Brunelle Holt, Jr. and 40-year-old Brenda Michelle Holt of Bunker, Missouri, were arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Rickey Holt bonded out of jail while Brenda Holt remains in the Butler County Jail, as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. Both bonds were set at $100,000.

An autopsy for Girard took place on Monday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington, Mo.

According to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, the autopsy showed Girard died from asphyxiation due to blunt force trauma to his neck.

Moore said a neck bone was broken and his larynx was fractured. The injuries made him unable to breathe.

He said although Girard was assaulted and hit several times in the face and head, that "was not the cause of death" and it's "very likely he would have survived those injuries."

According to a probable cause statement, investigators claim Girard had severe facial injuries.

The court document states Brenda Holt told an investigator that her son told her a man punched him in the face.

She and her husband took off separately toward where it happened.

According to court documents, Rickey Holt told investigators that he went to confront Girard.

Holt claimed he "blacked out" and began to assault Girard, punching him in the face and head a number of times. Holt told investigators the victim did not fight back.

One witness told investigators that Girard was punched 20 times by Rickey Holt. Another witness told investigators that he saw Rickey Holt jump into the air and land with both feet on top of Girard after punching him several more times.

According to the probable cause statement, Brenda Holt told investigators she saw the victim bloodied and on the ground.

She reportedly asked Girard why he hit her child and he told her he had not hit the child. That's when she allegedly kicked him the head.

She told investigators that she was upset over her child being assaulted. Investigators believe that her kicking the victim contributed to his death.

Rickey Holt will have an initial arraignment on Thursday, June 28 at 9 a.m. and Brenda Holt will have a counsel status hearing on Thursday, June 14 at 9 a.m.

The Butler County Sheriff's Department and Butler County Coroner's Office is investigating the incident.

