Murphysboro, IL sex offender arrested on burglary charges

A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 9.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 9.
A Murphysboro, Ill. man was arrested on Saturday, June 9.
A Murphysboro, Ill. man was arrested on Saturday, June 9.
Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.
Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.