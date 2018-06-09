Murphysboro, IL sex offender arrested on burglary charges

A Murphysboro, Ill. man was arrested on Saturday, June 9.

According to Murphysboro PD, Scott Evans, 34 of Murphysboro, Ill., was arrested on charges of Residential Burglary and Violation of Sex Offender Registration.

Evans was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

