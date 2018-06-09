Murphysboro, IL sex offender arrested on burglary charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL sex offender arrested on burglary charges

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Scott Evans (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) Scott Evans (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro, Ill. man was arrested on Saturday, June 9.

According to Murphysboro PD, Scott Evans, 34 of Murphysboro, Ill., was arrested on charges of Residential Burglary and Violation of Sex Offender Registration.

Evans was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

