The 'Long Ball' and Molina's bat leads Cardinals to a 6-4 win

The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals in a day game on June 9.

Jose Martinez wastes no time and hits a solo home run in the first (1-0 Cardinals).

One home run deserves another as Marcell Ozuna hammers a 435-foot home run to center field to make it 2-0 Cardinals.

In the top of the third with the bases loaded, Yadier Molina doubles to center to clear the bases and give St. Louis a 5-0 lead.

Reds' Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put the Cincinnati on the board 5-2.

Matt Carpenter homered in the seventh to extended the lead 6-2.

Cincinnati's Scott Schebler doubled in the seventh to make it 6-3 Cardinals.

Reds' Jesse Winker hit a solo home run in the eighth to make it. 6-4.

Cardinals' pitcher Jordan Hicks gets three strikeouts in the 9th to collect his first career save.?

