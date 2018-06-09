The 'Long Ball' and Molina's bat leads Cardinals to a 6-4 win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The 'Long Ball' and Molina's bat leads Cardinals to a 6-4 win

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The long ball played a big part in the win over the Reds. (Source: KFVS) The long ball played a big part in the win over the Reds. (Source: KFVS)
Cincinnati, OH (KFVS) -

The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals in a day game on June 9.

Jose Martinez wastes no time and hits a solo home run in the first (1-0 Cardinals).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

One home run deserves another as Marcell Ozuna hammers a 435-foot home run to center field to make it 2-0 Cardinals.

In the top of the third with the bases loaded, Yadier Molina doubles to center to clear the bases and give St. Louis a 5-0 lead.

Reds' Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put the Cincinnati on the board 5-2.

Matt Carpenter homered in the seventh to extended the lead 6-2.

Cincinnati's Scott Schebler doubled in the seventh to make it 6-3 Cardinals.

Reds' Jesse Winker hit a solo home run in the eighth to make it. 6-4.

Cardinals' pitcher Jordan Hicks gets three strikeouts in the 9th to collect his first career save.?

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Justify clinches Triple Crown with win at Belmont Stakes

    Justify clinches Triple Crown with win at Belmont Stakes

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:12:09 GMT

    Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.

    Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.

  • The 'Long Ball' and Molina's bat leads Cardinals to a 6-4 win

    The 'Long Ball' and Molina's bat leads Cardinals to a 6-4 win

    Saturday, June 9 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-06-09 23:39:41 GMT
    The long ball played a big part in the win over the Reds. (Source: KFVS)The long ball played a big part in the win over the Reds. (Source: KFVS)
    The long ball played a big part in the win over the Reds. (Source: KFVS)The long ball played a big part in the win over the Reds. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals in a day game on June 9.

    The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals in a day game on June 9.

  • 'Justify' wins the Triple Crown

    'Justify' wins the Triple Crown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-06-09 22:59:31 GMT
    'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)
    'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)

    After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 'Justify' is within reach of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

    After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 'Justify' is within reach of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

    •   
Powered by Frankly