'Justify' wins the Triple Crown

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
'Justify' wins the Triple Crown. (Source: Pixabay)
NEW YORK (KFVS) -

After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, 'Justify' is within reach of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

12 horses have achieved this feat, the most recent being 'American Pharoh' in 2015.

'Justify' wins the Belmont Stakes and becomes the 13th horse to be named a Triple Crown Winner.

