Nearly 100 customers without power in Ballard County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nearly 100 customers without power in Ballard County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Nearly 100 customers are without power in Ballard County, Ky. (Source: KFVS) Nearly 100 customers are without power in Ballard County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.

According to Ballard County EMA Travis Holder, several trees have been down near Wickliffe, Ky.

Currently, 96 customers are without power according to JP energy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly