Nearly 100 customers without power in Ballard County, KY

Nearly 100 customers are without power in Ballard County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.

According to Ballard County EMA Travis Holder, several trees have been down near Wickliffe, Ky.

Currently, 96 customers are without power according to JP energy.

