Nearly 100 customers without power in Ballard County, KY

A Murphysboro, Ill. man was arrested on Saturday, June 9.
A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Caito Foods, LLC has recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit on June 8, after a positive test of Salmonella.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.
Tyson Food Inc. recalled a small portion of their frozen breaded chicken products on Friday.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
