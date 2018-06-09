Water main in Cape Girardeau leads to Boil Water Order

Storms have knocked out power to several residents in Ballard County, Ky. on Saturday, June 9.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.
Caito Foods, LLC has recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit on June 8, after a positive test of Salmonella.
A record that has been sealed and captured in time will be heard for the first time.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit.
The deputy who was cited, suspended and reassigned after the incident but both the bus driver and student are still recovering emotionally from the incident.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
