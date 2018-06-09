Water main break in Cape Girardeau leads to 72-hour boil water order

Cape Girardeau Public Works crews are repairing the main break. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)

A water main break has caused a boil water order to be issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, June 9.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the break happened on Montgomery Street and is affecting 16 homes.

City of Cape Girardeau Public Works crews have repaired the main and water has been restored to the customers.

The city has extended the boil water order to 72-hours for the affected customers.

