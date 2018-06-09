RECALL: Salmonella linked to Pre-Cut Melon

Caito Foods has recalled several melon products. (Source: Pixabay)

Caito Foods, LLC has recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit on June 8, after a positive test of Salmonella.

According to the CDC, these melons were produced at the Caito Food facility in Indianapolis, Ind. and distributed to Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

These recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon.

What to do:

Do not eat recalled products. Check your fridge and freezer for them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you don’t remember where you bought pre-cut melon, don’t eat it and throw it away.

Retailers should not sell or serve recalled pre-cut melon products distributed by Caito Foods Distribution, Gordon Food Service, and SpartanNash Distribution.

Seek medical treatment if you think you got sick from consuming pre-cut melon.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria: Diarrhea Fever Abdominal cramps



Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.