Heartland man finds WWII record, plays it for family for first time

Elliot found this in a bunch of records he bought. It's never been open until now. (Source: Elliot Wade)

A record that has been sealed and captured in time will be heard for the first time.

Elliot Wade from Kennett, MO bought a box of records and noticed one of them looked different.

So naturally, he took to social media. He posted a couple pictures of the record and asked people to share his post, so he could find its original owner.

With some help and digging on Ancestry.com, Wade found out the record belonged to Marvin E. Jones of Dexter, Mo.

Jones served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II and received three Purple Hearts.

However, he passed on December 25, 2003. In his obituary, it states he married Vivian Norman on November 10, 1943, in Bernie, Mo.

Vivian passed on April 1, 2000.

Elliott was able to track down Marvin and Vivian's daughter, Lynn. On Saturday, June 9, Elliot will get to play the sealed record for her for the first time.

Her father was a musician, so she thinks it might be a song recorded on the record.

Kelsey Anderson will have the full story on Heartland News on Tuesday, June 12.

