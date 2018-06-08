Mayfield Independent Schools expands Summer Food Service Program

The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. (Source: Raycom Media)

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:





Mayfield High School - 700 Douthitt St. May 22–July 30, 2018

Breakfast: 8–9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. No meals July 4



Mayfield Elementary School - 1004 Backusburg Road June 4–August 2, 2018

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

No meals: June 8, 14–15, 25–28, July 2–6, 9–11, 13, 16–18, 20, 24, and 27





Central Family Resource Community Visit June 7, 21, and July 10, 2018

Dorothy Lane Lunch: 11–11:45 a.m.

Acorn Drive Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m.

Clayshire Court Lunch: 12:45–1:15 p.m.





Farmington Elementary - 7730 St Rt 121 South May 17–August 9, 2018

Breakfast: 8–8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11:15–11:45 a.m. No meals July 4





Fulton Willingham Center - 200 Carr St., Fulton June 4–July 31, 2018

Lunch: 1–1:30 p.m. No meals July 4



Graves County Central Elementary - 2262 St Rt 121 North June 14, 21, and 28, 2018

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m.





Graves County Middle School - 625 Jimtown Road May 17–August 8, 2018

Breakfast: 8:15–8:45 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. No meals July 4





Graves County Migrant - 100 East Lochridge St. June 4–29, 2018

Breakfast: 8–9 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Meals served Monday, Wednesday, Friday





Graves County Public Library - 601 North 17th St. June 12–July 26, 2018

Lunch: 1–2 p.m. Meals served on Summer Reading Program days

Hickman Housing Authority Community Center - 1703 South 7th St., Hickman June 4–July 31, 2018

Lunch: 12–12:30 p.m. No meals July 4





Mountain Comprehensive Care - 711 North 12th St. June 18–22, July 16–20, 2018

Breakfast: 7:45–8:45 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.





Plaza Apartments - 405 Babb Dr. May 21–July 26, 2018

Lunch: 11 a.m.–12 p.m. No meals June 29, July 4





St. Joseph Parish - 702 West Broadway St. June 11–14, 2018

Supper: 5–7 p.m.



Windhaven Apartments - 305 North 2nd St. May 30–August 6, 2018

Lunch: 12:30–1:30 p.m. No meals served July 4





Mayfield-Graves County Farmers Market - 9th St. July 19, 2018

Supper: 2:30–4:30 p.m.



Summer Meal menus will be coming soon to the Meal Viewer app available on IOS and Android.

