Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd.

A 58-year-old driver, Michael Burgess of Paducah, Ky., was trapped.

Concord and West Paducah Fire got him out in under 10 minutes.

He was taken by ambulance with non-incapacitating injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, he suffered a medical issued before wrecking the vehicle.

